Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 10,300 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 677,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 40.9% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 72,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.0% during the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 75,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the second quarter worth about $1,404,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 372,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

Shares of CCI opened at $95.64 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $153.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

