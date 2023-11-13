Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $458.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $449.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.77. The company has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.