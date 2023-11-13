Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,661 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 586 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $186.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $150.90 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

