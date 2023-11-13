Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,189 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lam Research by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $685.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $632.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $627.54. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

