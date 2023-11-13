Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 500 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,450,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,814,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,441,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,850 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Equinix by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $767.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $740.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $754.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $632.45 and a one year high of $821.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 82.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 146.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.14.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at $8,215,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

