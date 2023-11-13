Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 8,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $73.49 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.63 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

