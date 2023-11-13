Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.24.

Cloudflare Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $63.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $76.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $450,103.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at $96,156,330.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $3,318,526.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,870 shares of company stock worth $37,404,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company's stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

