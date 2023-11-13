Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,201,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,726,000 after acquiring an additional 194,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,236,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,908,000 after acquiring an additional 131,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,578,000 after acquiring an additional 448,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $124.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. Owens Corning has a one year low of $83.98 and a one year high of $147.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 12.31%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total value of $42,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $732,236.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,067 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,107.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

