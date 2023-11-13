Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $183.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.42. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $186.28.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

