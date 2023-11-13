Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $115,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $115,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,767,616 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EW opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

