Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,935 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.71. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.