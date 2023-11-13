Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.25 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. BNP Paribas cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Capital cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.08.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

