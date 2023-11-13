Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 12,700 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in H World Group were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,413,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 35,202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of H World Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on H World Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HTHT opened at $34.81 on Monday. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.01.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

