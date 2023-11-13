Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,821 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,613 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,914,008.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock worth $9,664,938 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of COST stock opened at $577.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

