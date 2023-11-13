Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 6,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $11,499,629,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $45.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.35. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.