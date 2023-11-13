Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,600 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,962 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,700,000 after acquiring an additional 872,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $79.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.21 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.