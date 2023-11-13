Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Acquires $29,884.50 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. 6,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058. The company has a market capitalization of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 80.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 180.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

