Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Acquires $29,884.50 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.05 per share, with a total value of $29,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,594.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.27. 6,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,058. The company has a market capitalization of $696.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.22 and a 52-week high of $105.92.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 17.37%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBSI. StockNews.com cut Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
