Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 32.2% in October

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 644,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of Basf stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $11.80. 171,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.18. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BASFY. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

