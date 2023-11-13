Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $22.16

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.16, but opened at $21.17. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 219,030 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Amy Simon sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $64,477.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,270.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,783,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,253,000 after buying an additional 401,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 20.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,087,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,317,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,867,000 after purchasing an additional 223,277 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Stories

