BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the October 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.2 %

BNTX opened at $99.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.28.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 41.56%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BNTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

