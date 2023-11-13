BioRestorative Therapies (BRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.79. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. On average, analysts expect BioRestorative Therapies to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $1.89 on Monday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.88.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

