BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioVie by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in BioVie by 2,706.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BioVie by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioVie by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ BIVI opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BioVie has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $14.38.
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioVie will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
