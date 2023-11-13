BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 17th. Analysts expect BIT Mining to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.
BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. On average, analysts expect BIT Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BIT Mining Price Performance
Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.77.
Institutional Trading of BIT Mining
About BIT Mining
BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.
