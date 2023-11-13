BIT Mining (BTCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 17th. Analysts expect BIT Mining to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 49.66% and a negative return on equity of 61.29%. The business had revenue of $74.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.60 million. On average, analysts expect BIT Mining to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BIT Mining Price Performance

Shares of BIT Mining stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. BIT Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Institutional Trading of BIT Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 503,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIT Mining during the first quarter worth $941,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIT Mining in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 88.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 105,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIT Mining by 390.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 97,715 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

