BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 6,888 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $72,737.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,928,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,040,609.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,821 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $124,829.76.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, with a total value of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $225,161.13.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,833. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

