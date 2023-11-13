BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $640,755.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,621,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,322,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923,642.68.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $771,832.12.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,561.55.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $428,732.35.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $574,621.84.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $143,443.44.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $2,361,880.22.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ECAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.17. 241,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,414. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

