BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Purchases $640,755.00 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 42,717 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $640,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,621,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,322,755. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 302,069 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,512,910.86.
- On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,210 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $107,068.50.
- On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 129,364 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,923,642.68.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 53,674 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $771,832.12.
- On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 79,757 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,561.55.
- On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,385 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $428,732.35.
- On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 40,552 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $574,621.84.
- On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,430,000.00.
- On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,017 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $143,443.44.
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 163,226 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $2,361,880.22.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE ECAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.17. 241,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,414. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.28.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
