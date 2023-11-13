BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Short Interest Up 158.7% in October

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,535,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,388,466. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 3,188,646 shares of company stock worth $47,131,224 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 697,851 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,834,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

ECAT stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

