BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Lifted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $663.65. The stock had a trading volume of 128,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,205. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $674.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

