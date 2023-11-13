BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 304,997 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 304,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,061,779.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,924,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,328,991.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 369,320 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,216.80.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 309,529 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $2,039,796.11.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 328,327 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $2,170,241.47.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 545,789 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $3,411,181.25.

On Friday, October 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,106 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $2,776,425.68.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 28,030 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $177,990.50.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 362,836 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.62 per share, with a total value of $2,401,974.32.

On Friday, October 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 127,905 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $849,289.20.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 213,755 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,459,946.65.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 208,037 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $1,443,776.78.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0453 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 223,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 264,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

