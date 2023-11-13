BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MIY opened at $10.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. 19.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

