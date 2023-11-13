BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Up 0.7 %

MYI opened at $10.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,492,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

