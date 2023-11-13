Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $19.35 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 174,216 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,274,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,303,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.21. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

