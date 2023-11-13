BMO Capital Markets Cuts dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$11.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of dentalcorp in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of dentalcorp from C$15.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.06.

Shares of DNTL opened at C$5.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.33. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.27 and a twelve month high of C$10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.90.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

