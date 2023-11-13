BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 86,468 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.42% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $244,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total transaction of $4,773,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $990.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $992.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $928.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $933.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.