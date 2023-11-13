BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,072,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,164,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 30.94% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $132,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,638,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,962,661. The firm has a market cap of $398.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $75.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.11.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

