BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Purchases 1,023,606 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,420,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023,606 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.30% of Energy Transfer worth $119,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $839,520,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,017,500 shares of company stock valued at $39,778,975. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET remained flat at $13.14 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,525,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,002,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

