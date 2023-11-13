BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Reduces Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,389 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in ASML were worth $124,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $8.75 on Monday, reaching $652.53. 266,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,064. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $529.01 and a 12 month high of $771.98. The company has a market cap of $257.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $661.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.