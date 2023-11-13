BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 1,073,998 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,054,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,073,998 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 4.18% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $169,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at $605,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,415. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.