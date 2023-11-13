Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Up to $196.65

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $196.65, but opened at $203.49. Boeing shares last traded at $205.33, with a volume of 2,223,700 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $204.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Up 4.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after buying an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,636,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

