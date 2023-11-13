Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,996,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 703.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 360,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 56.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 616,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after acquiring an additional 221,931 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $928,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 8,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $928,047.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $31,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,591,895. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.82. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $112.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

