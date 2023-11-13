Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,368 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Booking worth $201,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booking by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Booking by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booking by 2.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $1,760,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,038 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,074.23 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,899.31 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,002.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,877.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 148.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. HSBC began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

