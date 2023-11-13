BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stake Cut by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 58.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 33,144 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,258,000 after purchasing an additional 67,706 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.41.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $32.44. 660,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,233,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.