Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $51.56

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.56, but opened at $53.50. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $53.93, with a volume of 1,511,704 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,346 shares of company stock worth $23,387,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,648,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,514,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,777,000 after buying an additional 908,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,049,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.3% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,643,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,799,000 after acquiring an additional 112,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

