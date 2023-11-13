Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) PT Lowered to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 118.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Boxlight Stock Up 8.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boxlight

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 56.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

