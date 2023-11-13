BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Stock Position Lessened by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in BP were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Stock Performance

Shares of BP stock opened at $35.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 20.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.73.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

