Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Down 32.3% in October

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brenmiller Energy alerts:

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ BNRG opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.83.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy ( NASDAQ:BNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenmiller Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenmiller Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.