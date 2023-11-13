Brokerages Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target at $48.11

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.18 on Monday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,010,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

