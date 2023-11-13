Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $85.33

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SIMO

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $57.62 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average is $58.84.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $72,754,000 after buying an additional 707,765 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 942.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 761,900 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $54,750,000 after buying an additional 688,800 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $43,584,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 178.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 833,991 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $42,742,000 after buying an additional 533,991 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth $22,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.