Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $35.36

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.
VICI Properties stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.
VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.
