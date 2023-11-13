Brokerages Set VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Price Target at $35.36

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VICI Properties Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.