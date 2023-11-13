Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BEP. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 123,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 99,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,366,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

