Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 24.5% in October

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the October 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $57.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bruker has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,812,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,161,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076,256 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $95,159,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter worth about $93,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,958,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,867,000 after acquiring an additional 710,228 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

